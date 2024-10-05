TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTI opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

