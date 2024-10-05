Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $178.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.52. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $180.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

