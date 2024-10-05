TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $42,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 793.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

