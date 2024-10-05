TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.20.
TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
