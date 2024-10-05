Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 33,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 15,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.0924 dividend. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

