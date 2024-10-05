Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.15 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

Thalassa Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -228.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Thalassa

(Get Free Report)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.