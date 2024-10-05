The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 729.85 ($9.76) and traded as high as GBX 739 ($9.88). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.83), with a volume of 108,442 shares changing hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £653.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3,561.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 731.89.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.