The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $170.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

