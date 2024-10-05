The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

