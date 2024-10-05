Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.84 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.84 ($0.31). 477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.80 ($0.30).

Third Point Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The company has a market cap of £4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

