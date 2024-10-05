THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 9,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 20,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

THK Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $607.63 million during the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

