TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Should You Sell?

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) dropped 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31.
About TIMIA Capital
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.