TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,441.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TDG stock opened at $1,354.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,326.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,291.73. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $811.42 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

