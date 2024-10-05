Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Stock Price Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Stock Up 5.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
