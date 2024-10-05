Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30,372.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,288,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,472 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,366,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,287,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 203,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,911,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 115,474 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $30.65 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

