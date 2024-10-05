Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $205.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $589.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

