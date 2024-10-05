Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 146.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,537 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,059,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.63 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.