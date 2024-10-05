Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

