UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 38,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

UGE International Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.01.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

