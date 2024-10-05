Unique Wealth LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,675,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $885.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $523.63 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $841.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $898.50 and a 200-day moving average of $846.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

