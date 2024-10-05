Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.88.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $211.71 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day moving average is $188.23.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

