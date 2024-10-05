VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.16. Approximately 1,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. VanEck Israel ETF makes up 0.9% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 4.01% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

