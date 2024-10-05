Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 344.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,191 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

