Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,142,000 after buying an additional 269,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

