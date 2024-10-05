Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VO stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.