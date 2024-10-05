Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Somnio Financial Group LLC

Somnio Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Shares of VO opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

