Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

