Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

