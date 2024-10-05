Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $521.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $529.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.