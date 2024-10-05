Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

