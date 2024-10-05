Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.65.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 107,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 667.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $204.53 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day moving average of $200.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.