Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 107,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 667.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $204.53 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day moving average of $200.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.