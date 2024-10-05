Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

