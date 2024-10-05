Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and traded as low as $28.73. Vinci shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 61,312 shares changing hands.

Vinci Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

