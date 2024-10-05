Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.91. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 49,002 shares.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.