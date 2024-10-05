WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €39.00 ($43.33) and last traded at €38.80 ($43.11). 919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.60 ($42.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.39 and a 200-day moving average of €38.24.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

