Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,794.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 6,055 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $321,338.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,698.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,533,368 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Wayfair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 880.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 721,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.42. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

