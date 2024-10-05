Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.53 and last traded at $100.53. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.10.

Wendel Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38.

Wendel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.