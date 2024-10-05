Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 14,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 114,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
