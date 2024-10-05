Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
NYSE WHG opened at $14.33 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $133.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.