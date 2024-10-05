Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $14.33 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $133.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.