WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 24,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 189,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 33.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.