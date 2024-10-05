Wiser Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,451,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,334,000 after acquiring an additional 973,763 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 163,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $12.65 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

