Wiser Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

