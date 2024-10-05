Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $411.56 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

