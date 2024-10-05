Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,708 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 288,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

