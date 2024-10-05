Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $4.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.