Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

VIG opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

