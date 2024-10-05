Wiser Wealth Management Inc Invests $203,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,134,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.