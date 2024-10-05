Wiser Wealth Management Inc Makes New $260,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 248,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $386.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

