Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

VXUS stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

