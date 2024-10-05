Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 626 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 5.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT opened at $577.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

