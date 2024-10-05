Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.30 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP raised its holdings in Workday by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,123 shares of company stock worth $94,376,699. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

